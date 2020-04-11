18 year-old arrested after €79,000 worth of cannabis, cocaine and MDMA seized

AN 18 YEAR-OLD man has been arrested after he was found in possession with a significant quantity of cannabis, cocaine and MDMA in Cork.

The man was caught after a surveillance operation by Midleton Drugs Unit in the Ballick area of Midleton earlier today.

The man was observed retrieving two gear bags from under a tree, before being searched by gardaí. They discovered €45,000 worth of cannabis, €15,200 worth of MDMA and €13,000 worth of cocaine.

The man was arrested and taken to Midleton Garda Station, where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1986.

A follow-up search was carried out a house in the Cherrywood Heights area of Midleton where an additional €6,500 worth of cannabis and €200 in cash was seized.

A garda spokeperson said investigations into the seizures are ongoing.