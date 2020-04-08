Gardaí make three arrests following seizure of €555,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED three people following the seizure of €555,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis in Porlaoise.

Officers responded to reports of suspicious activity in the Rossvale area today. A man in his 30s was searched and was discovered to be in possession of a package containing 1kg of suspected cannabis with a street value of €20,000.

He was arrested and is currently detained under the provisions of section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Birr Garda Station.

During a follow-up search, officers attached to the Laois drugs unit carried out at a search at a property in Rossvale. €500,000 worth of cannabis and €35,000 worth of cocaine and other drug paraphernalia was recovered from the property.

A garda spokesman said: A male and a female in their 30s were arrested and are currently detained under the provisions of section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Portlaoise Garda Station.”