This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 2 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí unable to provide figures on 'laughing gas' arrests and seizures due to IT limitations

Revenue’s figures indicate a sharp rise in seizures this year.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 2 Aug 2020, 7:00 AM
42 minutes ago 1,994 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5163968
File photo of discarded nitrous oxide canisters. The gas is commonly discharged into a balloon before being inhaled.
Image: Shutterstock
File photo of discarded nitrous oxide canisters. The gas is commonly discharged into a balloon before being inhaled.
File photo of discarded nitrous oxide canisters. The gas is commonly discharged into a balloon before being inhaled.
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ ARE UNABLE to provide figures on the number of seizures involving nitrous oxide due to limitations of the force’s IT system, known as Pulse.

The issue was flagged in a parliamentary question requesting statistics on seizures of the drug.

Nitrous oxide – commonly known by a range of terms including laughing gas, whippits, balloons, and Nos – is easy and legal to obtain due its wide range of legal uses.

However, it is illegal to both consume the drug or sell it for human consumption.

It made headlines in recent weeks after a father said his son died after inhaling the gas.

The 15-year-old’s death prompted the new drugs minister to request a report from the Department of Health on the use of nitrous oxide.

Warnings

Community drug activists are also warning the drug has become more common since the Covid-19 lockdown, and the HSE added additional information to its website drugs.ie.

Fine Gael TD Emer Higgins, who has called for a public awareness campaign on the drug, submitted a range of parliamentary questions on nitrous oxide.

In response to a request for the number of arrests for illegally supplying nitrous oxide as well as the amount seized, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said gardaí are unable to provide these figures.

The Minister wrote:

I am advised by An Garda Síochána that providing any provisional/operational figures in respect of arrests and seizures of nitrous oxide based on the data collected on Pulse is difficult due to the manner in which the information is recorded, and would require an inordinate amount of time and resources to compile.

It is understood this is a similar problem to how officers were unable to adequately record hate crimes on the system until an upgrade in 2015.

The number of seizures is thought to be very small, given usage has only risen in the past year.

In response to a separate question from Higgins, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said that Revenue made no seizures of the drug between 2015 and 2019, but has recorded three seizures so far in 2020 amounting to a total of 14,400 canisters.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“In addition, two commercial consignments, which were routed through Dublin Port from another EU member state, were seized by the UK Border Force following information provided by Revenue,” he added.

Gardaí in Co Kildare recently seized almost 1,000 canisters last month, KFM reports.

shutterstock_134604722 File photo of NO2 canisters - known as cream chargers - in a packet. Source: Shutterstoc

Pulse has come in for criticism over the years.

The head of the Garda Inspectorate previously said the system should be scrapped completely.

“It’s time to retire Pulse, you can’t do it right away, you’ve got to keep it running but they need an entirely different platform,” Robert Olson told an Oireachtas committee in 2015, adding that the system currently uses “1990s technology”.

Pulse is an acronym for Police Using Leading Systems Effectively and was first introduced in 1999.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie