Two men arrested in Waterford as part of national fraud investigation

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested by gardaí attached to the National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) today as part of a fraud investigation in a number of counties.

The two men, aged in their 30s and 60s, are being questioned at Waterford garda station.

Their arrests follow another arrest in this investigation of a man in his 40s last month. The man had been reported by his former employer, accused of falsifying records and deceiving applicants into believing he had processed their financial applications.

Gardaí said this fraudulent activity involved using the personal details of current employees without their authorisation.

Further to this, it is alleged the man attempted to destroy evidence of this criminal activity. Gardaí said corrupt payments, totalling €17,000, were also made in the form of bribes in order to conceal the criminal activity.

Searches were carried out earlier this year by the GNECB in Dublin, Waterford, Wicklow and Meath, with files and electronic storage devices seized.

Gardaí today said investigations are ongoing.