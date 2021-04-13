Man arrested on suspicion of fraud following report made to gardaí by former employer

A MAN HAS been arrested after his former employer reported him to gardaí on suspicion of fraudulent activity.

The man, aged in his 40s, was reported by his former employer on suspicion of falsifying records and deceiving applicants into believing he had processed their financial applications.

Gardaí said this fraudulent activity involved using the personal details of current employees without their authorisation.

Further to this, it is alleged the man attempted to destroy evidence of this criminal activity. Gardaí said corrupt payments, totalling €17,000, were also made in the form of bribes in order to conceal the criminal activity.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) carried out searches earlier this year in Dublin, Waterford, Wicklow and Meath as part of this investigation.

During the course of these searches, files and electronic storage devices were seized.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The man was arrested this morning and is currently detained in Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Investigations are ongoing.