Tuesday 13 April 2021
Man arrested on suspicion of fraud following report made to gardaí by former employer

He is currently detained in Blanchardstown Garda Station.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 13 Apr 2021, 4:35 PM
17 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5408484
File photo
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A MAN HAS been arrested after his former employer reported him to gardaí on suspicion of fraudulent activity. 

The man, aged in his 40s, was reported by his former employer on suspicion of falsifying records and deceiving applicants into believing he had processed their financial applications. 

Gardaí said this fraudulent activity involved using the personal details of current employees without their authorisation. 

Further to this, it is alleged the man attempted to destroy evidence of this criminal activity. Gardaí said corrupt payments, totalling €17,000, were also made in the form of bribes in order to conceal the criminal activity. 

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) carried out searches earlier this year in Dublin, Waterford, Wicklow and Meath as part of this investigation. 

During the course of these searches, files and electronic storage devices were seized. 

The man was arrested this morning and is currently detained in Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

Hayley Halpin
