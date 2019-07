Garda with 15 years' experience pleads guilty to possession of €100 worth of cocaine

A GARDA WITH 15 years’ service was caught possessing cocaine after he was stopped and searched in Dublin 4, a court heard today.

Michael Garrett (39), with an address at Orchard Lane, Strandhill Road, Sligo appeared at Dublin District Court today.

He had been charged with unlawful possession of cocaine at Tritonville Avenue, Sandymount, Dublin 4 on 26 August, 2018.

The case was listed for him to indicate how he would plead.

Garda Inspector Michael McNulty from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation was present to give evidence.

However, the case did not have to go to a full trial after counsel told Judge Patricia Harney that his client was pleading guilty to the charge.

At district court level, the offence can result in a fine and a prison sentence of no longer than 12 months.

Dressed in a dark suit, Garrett sat at the front of the public gallery as the facts of the case were outlined.

Inspector McNulty told Judge Harney on the date of the offence Garrett had been stopped under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

During the search, a bag containing 1.6 grammes of cocaine was found, the garda inspector said, adding that it was worth approximately €100.

He told the court that the garda had no prior convictions.

“He has never come to attention in his career dating 15 years in the organisation,” he said.

The accused remained silent during the hearing and was not required to give evidence.

Judge Harney asked how old the accused was, and heard that he was aged 39.

Counsel said those were the facts of the case and he asked for time for medical reports on the garda to be prepared, which he said could take some time.

The barrister said the accused had an appointment later this week with his GP.

He asked for an adjournment for a medical report to be ready and a plea of mitigation at the next hearing.

Noting the guilty plea, the judge granted the application and ordered the accused to appear again on 4 November for sentencing.

Comments are closed as an individual has to be sentenced.