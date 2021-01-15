Gardaí appeal for people to "stay at home" this weekend

A SENIOR GARDA has issued a strong appeal to “a minority” who are not complying with the stay at home order.

In a statement issued this afternoon An Garda Síochána said that these people “put everybody’s health at risk”.

The organisation said that their members had experienced overwhelming public support for the regulations but called on people to stay the course.

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey, Policing and Security said there was no break from the threat of the virus.

“Throughout this pandemic the vast majority of people have been compliant with public health advice. We thank them for that. We know this hasn’t been easy and has involved great sacrifices.

“However, as we all know, Covid-19 doesn’t relax. It doesn’t take weekends off. We are asking people to remember this as they plan their weekend so they can enjoy it while protecting themselves and others.

“Exercise within 5km of your home. If you are doing this in a place that is getting crowded then leave. Minimise your contacts. Only take essential journeys. Maintain social distancing. Wash your hands.

“When visiting amenities within 5km of your home park legally. Illegal parking can hinder access by emergency services and could put lives at risk. As we saw last weekend, people who illegally park are at risk of having their cars towed and impounded,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Twomey’s comments come after it was revealed that gardaí on a checkpoint stopped a group outside their county to a chipper.

Since Monday, Gardaí may now issue a Fixed Payment Notice (FPN) of €100 to people who break these travel restrictions without a valid excuse.

Between Monday and Wednesday, 29 fines were issued by Gardaí while a further eight were issued for previous breaches between 1 and 10 January.

Gardaí have also released examples of breaches that don’t include any reasonable excuse, such as a group of three who travelled 80km to collect a takeaway.

The group when stopped at a checkpoint in Dublin said they had travelled from Meath to pick up burgers in Ringsend. All occupants of the car received a fine.

In North County Dublin, Gardaí observed four people leaving out the back of a gym – gardai also issued fixed charge notice penalties in that instance.

The garda statement said that the Health Act 1947 was being used which includes the provision that “a person shall not leave his or her place of residence without reasonable excuse’.

The statement said that the force continued to engage, explain, encourage and enforce when dealing with members of the public.

“However, An Garda Síochána can, and will, issue Fixed Payment Notices for breaches of Covid-19 Public Health regulations where appropriate to do so.

“This weekend An Garda Síochána will continue to support the effort against Covid-19 by enforcing the Public Health Regulations and other relevant legislation where appropriate,” the statement warned.

Gardaí again said travel restrictions do not apply to domestic violence victims seeking help.

“Victims of domestic abuse incidents, including coercive control, will continue to receive highest priority response for service under Operation Faoiseamh.

“If you are a victim of abuse or you know of a family member or friend who is a victim of such abuse, that information is important to us and we ask that you make contact with An Garda Síochána. If you require urgent assistance or support, please call 999 or 112, we are there to listen to help and to protect.

“If you are unable to make phone contact please approach any member of An Garda Síochána on duty, on patrol, on a checkpoint and look for assistance, we are here to help.

“An Garda Síochána is committed to working with our communities to help and support those vulnerable or isolated at this time. If you need help or know someone who does, please contact your local Garda station,” the statement concluded.