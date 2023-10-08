Advertisement

# Cork
Gardaí investigating 'all the circumstances' surrounding a man's death in Cork this morning
The man was discovered unresponsive in a premises on the Kinsale Road in Cork.
49 minutes ago

GARDAÍ SAY THEY are investigating “all the circumstances” surrounding the death of a man in Cork in the early hours of this morning.

The man, aged in his 40s, was discovered unresponsive in a premises on the Kinsale Road in Cork.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased.

A post-mortem will take place and a garda spokesperson said the results of this will determine the course of the investigation.

The spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing at this time.

