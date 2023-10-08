Gardaí investigating 'all the circumstances' surrounding a man's death in Cork this morning

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAÍ SAY THEY are investigating “all the circumstances” surrounding the death of a man in Cork in the early hours of this morning.
The man, aged in his 40s, was discovered unresponsive in a premises on the Kinsale Road in Cork.
He was taken to Cork University Hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased.
A post-mortem will take place and a garda spokesperson said the results of this will determine the course of the investigation.
The spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing at this time.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site