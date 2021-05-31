#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Monday 31 May 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí investigate alleged sex assault of woman aged in her teens in West Cork

The alleged incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning.

By Olivia Kelleher Monday 31 May 2021, 7:22 AM
1 hour ago 7,368 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5453014
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

GARDAÍ IN WEST Cork are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a woman in her late teens which occurred in the area around public toilets near the beach in Allihies.

The alleged incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and no arrests have been made. An incident room has been set up.

Gardaí are anxious to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of the beach, located on the Beara Peninsula, on Friday night/early Saturday morning who may have witnessed the incident.

Members of the public are urged to contact Bantry Garda Station or any Garda station with information they feel may assist gardaí in their inquiries.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Olivia Kelleher

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie