Gardaí investigate alleged sex assault of woman aged in her teens in West Cork

GARDAÍ IN WEST Cork are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a woman in her late teens which occurred in the area around public toilets near the beach in Allihies.

The alleged incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and no arrests have been made. An incident room has been set up.

Gardaí are anxious to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of the beach, located on the Beara Peninsula, on Friday night/early Saturday morning who may have witnessed the incident.

Members of the public are urged to contact Bantry Garda Station or any Garda station with information they feel may assist gardaí in their inquiries.