Probe into alleged garda leak to a crime gang about a protected witness

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation into an alleged leak of information about a protected witness by a serving garda to an organised crime group.

The investigation is understood to be centred around the east of the country and involves a witness who was under protection by gardaí.

The Journal has learned that the parties being looked at in the probe include at least one garda stationed in Leinster and criminals who are either members or associates of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group.

It is not known as yet how the information was leaked but sources have said a Chief Superintendent has been appointed by to investigate the incident.

The witness at the centre of the leak is understood to have been classified by gardaí as someone under significant threat because of the incidents they witnessed and the information that person has on the gang.

Advertisement

The Garda Press Office has been contacted by The Journal for a statement.

Other incidents

If the investigation finds that the leak emanated from inside An Garda Síochána, it will not be the first incident of a garda providing information to organised crime groups.

Five years ago, there was a successful prosecution of a garda in Sligo in which it was found that she had co-operated with a gang in that area.

There is currently an active investigation in Limerick in relation to an alleged incident there, and in Dublin, a high-level probe is ongoing into the activities of a now retired senior garda.

Another alleged incident involved a former member who had left the gardaí after it was alleged that he was passing information to criminals in the Kildare and Dublin area.

The most high-profile garda investigation into leaks to criminals took place in October 2021 when five properties were searched in Dublin.