Dublin: 18 °C Friday 19 July, 2019
Gardaí seize guns and ammo at Limerick halting site in planned raid

The seizure happened on Wednesday.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 19 Jul 2019, 10:30 PM
1 hour ago 7,040 Views 13 Comments
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ BASED AT Roxboro Garda Station in Limerick seized a quantity of ammo as well as firearms in a planned raid. 

Officers conducted a planned search operation at a halting site in Southill, Limerick City where a firearm, shell casings and ammunition were seized.

This search was conducted following an earlier response to reports on Tuesday 16th July 2019 of a firearm being discharged at the halting site.

A garda spokesman said: “No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

