Gardaí seize guns and ammo at Limerick halting site in planned raid

GARDAÍ BASED AT Roxboro Garda Station in Limerick seized a quantity of ammo as well as firearms in a planned raid.

Officers conducted a planned search operation at a halting site in Southill, Limerick City where a firearm, shell casings and ammunition were seized.

This search was conducted following an earlier response to reports on Tuesday 16th July 2019 of a firearm being discharged at the halting site.

A garda spokesman said: “No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”