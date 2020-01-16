Garda receives minor injuries after being struck with moving vehicle during farmer protest

A GARDA WAS struck with a moving vehicle near Government Buildings last night, receiving minor injuries in the process.

The incident occurred during the planned tractor protests by farmers.

However, it is understood that the vehicle involved was not a tractor.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, a garda spokesperson said:

Gardaí are investigating an incident which occurred in Merrion Street, Dublin on 15 January 2020 at approximately 6pm. A Garda member was struck by a moving vehicle during the planned protests and received minor injuries.