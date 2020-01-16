This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Garda receives minor injuries after being struck with moving vehicle during farmer protest

The vehicle involved is understood not to have been a tractor. No arrests have been made.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 16 Jan 2020, 12:18 PM
48 minutes ago 5,079 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4967863
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A GARDA WAS struck with a moving vehicle near Government Buildings last night, receiving minor injuries in the process.

The incident occurred during the planned tractor protests by farmers.

However, it is understood that the vehicle involved was not a tractor.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, a garda spokesperson said:

Gardaí are investigating an incident which occurred in Merrion Street, Dublin on 15 January 2020 at approximately 6pm. A Garda member was struck by a moving vehicle during the planned protests and received minor injuries.
He was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital for treatment. No arrests made.

