Appeal for whereabouts of 37-year-old Stephen Casey, who's missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Dubliner Stephen Casey.

The 37-year-old was last seen when he left his home in Tallaght at around 7pm last Wednesday, 26 August.

He is described as being 5ft 7in tall, of slim build with a dark receding hairline.

When last seen, Stephen was wearing a navy tracksuit bottoms, navy tracksuit top and navy nike runners.

Gardaí and Stephen’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with any information, that can assist in locating Stephen, are asked to contact Tallaght Garda on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.