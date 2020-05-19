Gardaí ask for public's help in finding woman missing from Donegal since yesterday

Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Colleen Magner, who has been missing from Co Donegal since yesterday.

Colleen is 43 years old, and was last seen in the Derrybeg area.

She is described as being 5ft 7in, with long brown curly hair and of medium build.

When last seen, Colleen was wearing black leggings and black runners.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Milford on 074 915 3060 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.