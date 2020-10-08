#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 8 October 2020
Gardaí have altered two checkpoints on major routes into Dublin as part of Operation Fanacht

Long tailbacks were reported yesterday as gardaí rolled out checkpoints across the country with every county now in Level 3.

By Sean Murray Thursday 8 Oct 2020, 7:44 AM
37 minutes ago
Chaos on the south bound N7 from Rathcoole to Castlewarden yesterday.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA has introduced alterations to two of its designated checkpoints on major routes into Dublin, following major tailbacks as a result of the checkpoints in a number of areas yesterday.

From 7am this morning, changes are now in effect on the N7 – at Junction 6 beyond Naas and just outside Co Dublin – and on the M2 – Junction 2 just before Charlestown.

“A new traffic layout has been introduced at these checkpoints which provides a dedicated HGV only lane to minimise delay or disruption to business distribution,” gardaí said.

“Signage will be in place prior to reaching the checkpoints and the right hand lane (lane 3) will be available for HGVs only.”

All motorists are asked to follow the signage. HGV drivers are asked to reduce their speed as they approach the garda checkpoints as they may still be required to stop.

There will be fixed garda checkpoints at 132 roads across the country under Operation Fanacht for at least the next three weeks, with the whole country under Level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions.

Under these restrictions, people are advised not to leave their county except for essential reasons. They are also advised to work from home if possible. 

This morning, AA Roadwatch has said traffic is slow in a number of areas.

It said: “There are some delays on the M4 westbound between J5 Leixlip and J6 Celbridge. Eastbound, it’s also slow passing J6.”

In Cork, traffic is slow on the N22 eastbound heading through Ballyvourney. Traffic is slow on the N25 in Dungarvan while there are delays on the N2 southbound in Meath through Kilmoon Cross.

