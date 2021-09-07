#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 7 September 2021
Advertisement

Rank and file gardaí have voted to accept a 3% public service pay increase

The deal will see phased increases in 1% increments over the next 12 months.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 7 Sep 2021, 10:32 PM
1 hour ago 6,702 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5543370
Image: Shutterstock/abd
Image: Shutterstock/abd

RANK AND FILE gardaí have voted to accept a public service pay deal which will see them get a phased pay rise, totalling 3%, over the next 12 months.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) said that vote was passed by 74% in favour to 26% against. 

The deal, which falls under the terms offered under Building Momentum, the latest Public Service Agreement proposed last year, was recommended by the GRA’s Central Executive Committee (CEC). 

A GRA spokesperson said the leadership of the organisation had examined the content of the proposals and was satisfied that they protected members’ interests regarding ongoing change and modernisation of the force. 

GRA Interim General Secretary Philip McAnenly welcomed the result of the vote.

“It has been a difficult time for all members of the association policing during the pandemic and the subsequent reopening and we believe this has been recognised within these proposals,” he said. 

“The result of today’s ballot will see an increase of 1% for our members, with effect from October 1st, with two similar increases in 2022 and this is welcomed by the Garda Representative Association and its Executive.”

The deal, which was agreed by other public service representative union groups this year, equates to a 1% rise in wages from next month. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

This will see Garda members receive an average of a €500 per annum increase in October, with another 1% in February 2022 and a further 1% in October 2022. 

Heather Humphreys, the Minister for Justice, welcomed the outcome of the ballot.

“Garda members have provided an exemplary service to the public over the course of the COVID-19 public health emergency, providing invaluable support to those who needed it most all around the country.

“I am pleased that those members will now benefit from the pay increases which the agreement provides, along with their colleagues across the public sector,” she said. 

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie