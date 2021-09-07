Rank and file gardaí have voted to accept a 3% public service pay increase

RANK AND FILE gardaí have voted to accept a public service pay deal which will see them get a phased pay rise, totalling 3%, over the next 12 months.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) said that vote was passed by 74% in favour to 26% against.

The deal, which falls under the terms offered under Building Momentum, the latest Public Service Agreement proposed last year, was recommended by the GRA’s Central Executive Committee (CEC).

A GRA spokesperson said the leadership of the organisation had examined the content of the proposals and was satisfied that they protected members’ interests regarding ongoing change and modernisation of the force.

GRA Interim General Secretary Philip McAnenly welcomed the result of the vote.

“It has been a difficult time for all members of the association policing during the pandemic and the subsequent reopening and we believe this has been recognised within these proposals,” he said.

“The result of today’s ballot will see an increase of 1% for our members, with effect from October 1st, with two similar increases in 2022 and this is welcomed by the Garda Representative Association and its Executive.”

The deal, which was agreed by other public service representative union groups this year, equates to a 1% rise in wages from next month.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

This will see Garda members receive an average of a €500 per annum increase in October, with another 1% in February 2022 and a further 1% in October 2022.

Heather Humphreys, the Minister for Justice, welcomed the outcome of the ballot.

“Garda members have provided an exemplary service to the public over the course of the COVID-19 public health emergency, providing invaluable support to those who needed it most all around the country.

“I am pleased that those members will now benefit from the pay increases which the agreement provides, along with their colleagues across the public sector,” she said.