Tuesday 7 May, 2019
Gardaí probe dumping of 13 dead rabbits on pathway in east Cork

A photograph of the dead rabbits was posted online by Cork’s Red FM.

By Olivia Kelleher Tuesday 7 May 2019, 8:06 PM
25 minutes ago 2,322 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4623578

(Warning – This article contains an image some may find disturbing) 

GARDAÍ IN FERMOY are trying to establish who is responsible for placing thirteen dead rabbits on a pathway in the village of Conna in East Cork this morning. 

A photograph of the dead rabbits was posted online by Cork’s Red FM after they spotted the image on the Conna Community Council page. The council page indicated that the rabbits were seen by children as they made their way to school this morning. 

A spokesperson for Blackwater Animal Rescue in Fermoy has appealed to the public for assistance in tracking down the culprits. 

“It’s very disturbing and I hope whoever did this awful abuse of harmless creatures will be found and prosecuted for animal cruelty.”

Rabbits Source: Conna Community Council

“We work closely with Fermoy gardaí and I am glad they are investigating this. There must be CCTV in the area that can help in tracking down the people who did this.”

“We at the Rescue will do everything we can to help gardaí in their investigations”.

The Conna Community Council page stated that the crime was “despicable.”

“Why in the world would anyone lay out thirteen dead rabbits in a row on the path to the school this morning? Some of them just babies. Thanks to Patrick for clearing them away. Sorry for the children who had to see that on the way to school. Absolutely despicable. Shocking.”

Gardai have confirmed that an investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100.

Olivia Kelleher

