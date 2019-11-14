Gardaí who failed in last promotion competition to be bumped up to sergeant rank

MORE THAN 100 RANK-and-file gardaí who were not chosen in the last promotion competition for sergeant are now expected to be moved up in rank.

A proposal from garda management to promote applicants from the 2017 competition for sergeants was put before the garda Promotion Advisory Council. This council consists of members from representative bodies for each rank, senior gardaí, and three people nominated by the Justice Minister.

Under the proposal, 168 rank-and-file gardaí, who made it past first round interviews but were not selected after their second round interviews, would be promoted to the rank of sergeant, following a basic clearance process.

Members of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) were informed yesterday by their local GRA representatives that the council had voted to recommend this course of action.

A spokesperson for the GRA declined to comment when approached by TheJournal.ie but it is understood the association’s general secretary abstained from the vote.

An Garda Síochána said as part of its new operating model it is increasing the number of sergeants to be deployed in local areas.

“This will enhance front-line policing in communities and increase supervision levels for gardaí,” a spokesperson said.

“As part of this, the Commissioner is currently considering a proposal for 168 gardaí to promoted to sergeant rank,” they added.

The Garda Commissioner will now assess the proposal before formally signing off on it and decide how the promotions will be rolled out.

It is unlikely that he would reject the proposal or even substantially change it, since the idea initially came from garda management, but the figure of 168 could reduce slightly.

Members who made it past the first round interviews in the 2017 competition will be subject to a clearance process in which their records will be checked. A superior officer will also have to vouch for them before their promotion can go ahead.