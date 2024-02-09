Advertisement
File image of garda roads policing vehicle
Garda Roads Policing

Motorist clocked at 228km/h on the M1 among the 3,000 speeding offences over St Brigid’s weekend

There were also 161 arrests for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the same period.
OVER THE ST Brigid’s Bank Holiday weekend, almost 3,000 motorists were detected for speeding offences. 

An extensive Garda Roads Policing operation was in place from 7am on Thursday 1 February to 7am Tuesday, 6 February.

Over this period there were two fatalities on Irish roads, and 11 serious collisions took place which resulted in 12 people receiving serious and life-threatening injuries.

Of the close to 3,000 speeding offences detected, notable top speeds included a motorist clocked at 228km/hr on the M1 in Balgatheran, Drogheda, Co Louth.

Another motorist was detected at close to double the speed limit, at 99km/hr in a 50km/hr zone on Cork Street, Dublin 8.

In Co Wexford, a driver was detected at more than double the speed limit and was driving at 143km/hr in a 60km/hr zone on the R700 in Knockavilla, New Ross.

In Co Galway, a motorist was detected driving at 148km/hr in an 80km/hr zone on the R339 in Glenrevagh, Oranmore.

Elsewhere, a driver was clocked at 153km/hr in a 100km/hr zone on the N61 in Carrownalassan, Co Mayo.

Gardaí also carried out close to 900 Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoints and almost 4,800 roadside drug and alcohol tests were conducted.

This resulted in 161 arrests for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, with over 15% of these arrests occurring between the hours of 6am and 2pm.

Meanwhile, more than 100 vehicles were seized from learner permit holders driving unaccompanied, and over 420 vehicles seized for having no tax or insurance/

Jane Humphries, Chief Superintendent of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said gardaí working nationwide over the Bank Holiday weekend “received good support from the public”.

“We all have a personal responsibility to prevent road fatalities and serious injury road traffic collisions, and we must work together,” she added.

A garda spokesperson said the force continues to appeal to all road users to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, to always choose a speed that is appropriate to the driving conditions, to wear a seatbelt and never use a mobile phone while driving.

