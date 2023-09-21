Advertisement

Thursday 21 September 2023
# Roster Reform
Commissioner offers gardaí two options to resolve roster dispute in 'brief and direct' meeting
The Garda Representative Association has rejected one option and has ‘considered the merits’ of the other.
30 minutes ago

THE GARDA COMMISSIONER has presented two options to a garda union to try to resolve a months-long dispute over roster reform.

The Garda Representative Association met with Commissioner Drew Harris today to discuss potential solutions to the dispute.

The two options presented by the Commissioner were to escalate the matter to the Workplace Relations Commission or to engage in a process known as Internal National Discussions, which is set out formally under Garda Internal Dispute Resolution Procedures. 

The GRA has rejected moving immediately to the WRC but has a “number of concerns” to raise with the Commissioner before it would wish to move forward with Internal National Discussions.

In a statement after the meeting, GRA General Secretary Ronan Slevin described the discussions as “brief and direct”.

“We have rejected the option of immediate involvement with the WRC as we have consistently stated that we do not believe internal negotiations have been exhausted,” Slevin said.

“The GRA executive considered the merits of the alternative option of Internal National Discussions as suggested,” he said.

“However, we continue to have a number of concerns which we intend to raise with the Commissioner in the morning before agreeing to any such course of action.”

“We will not be making any further comment until after tomorrow’s meeting has concluded.”

Additional reporting by Niall O’Connor

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
