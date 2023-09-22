Gardaí comb Little Island fields and shoreline in search for missing Cork man Kieran Quilligan

GARDAÍ WHO ARE attempting to trace a 47 year old man who went missing earlier this month have begun searching fields and the shoreline in Little Island, Co Cork.

Officers are searching in the Courtstown area of Little Island for Kieran Quilligan who was last seen on CCTV entering St Finbarr’s Place in Cork city on 1 September having left Cork Simon’s shelter on Anderson’s Quay at around 8.30pm. He was in the company of another man.

It is understood gardaí received information which led them to carry out the extensive search today.

Last Sunday Dept Supt Comyn held a press conference where he spoke about his deep concern for the safety and welfare of Quilligan.

Officers have examined CCTV footage from the area and have established that Qulligan went up the steps at St Finbarr’s Place. However, gardaí could find no sighting of him exiting the steps at the top of the place on to Fort Street.

Det Supt Mick Comyns previously issued a public appeal to Quilligan to make contact with his loved ones, friends or gardaí.

He also urged members of the public who may have information on the missing Cork man to contact them.

“My appeal is firstly to Kieran himself. If he sees this appeal we would ask him to contact his family, his friends or an Garda Síochána to let us know he is safe and well. He has gone completely off the radar. That is unusual.

“I am also appealing to any member of the public who was in this area on Friday 1 September between 8:30pm and 9:30pm even if they feel they have nothing to provide to the gardaí, I want them to contact us.

“That’s anyone who may have been in St Finbarr’s Place, Proby’s Quay and Fort Street during those times on that Friday.”

Comyns said that Kieran left a premises on Anderson’s Quay with another male and came across Cork City Centre with that male.

“We have tracked him on CCTV coming across the city centre to Sullivan’s Quay and then to St Finbarr’s Place.

“Our enquiries led us to interview a number of people and to carry out searches of this area.

“As a result of our investigations to date I am very concerned for Kieran’s safety and well-being.

“He was last seen where we are here at the moment on Proby’s Quay going into St Finbarr’s Place, and we have not been able to locate him since that time. It was approximately 9.15pm on Friday 1 September.”

At the time of his disappearance Kieran was wearing a black baseball cap, orange tee-shirt, blue zip-up hooded jacket, blue Under Armour tracksuit pants and black Nike runners.

He is described as being of medium build, brown/grey hair and blue eyes and approximately 5ft7 inches in height. He has a large tattoo on the side of his head.

Gardai have carried out door to door enquiries in the area. Forensic examinations have also been undertaken and and searches have been made of gardens in the area in addition to the grounds of St Finbarr’s Cathedral.

Gardaí have spoken to the man with whom Kieran left the Simon Community shelter in Cork.

Comyns said people go missing for “various reasons.”

“Maybe just wanting to get away from whatever is going on in their lives, so firstly we are appealing to Kieran and after that to the public.

“Kieran doesn’t leave this area. We are very sure about that, so we just need to talk to Kieran himself or anyone who can give us any information.

“This area has been extensively searched and nothing has been found.”

Quilligan hasn’t collected his social welfare or used his mobile phone since he went missing.

The investigation in relation to the his disappearance is being coordinated from an incident room at the Bridewell garda station in Cork city centre. Garda sources say they believe Quilligan may have been involved in an incident at the top of St Finbarr’s Place and may have been taken from the area by others.

However, they are keeping an open mind as to what could have happened to him.

A liaison officer has been appointed to the family of the missing man. Anyone with any information on Kieran’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda station on 021 4943330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.