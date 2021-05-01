#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 1 May 2021
Advertisement

Two men charged after shot fired at gardaí during search operation in Cork City on Thursday

Petrol bombs, improvised firearms and ammunition were found during the operation.

By Ian Curran Saturday 1 May 2021, 6:59 PM
1 hour ago 5,758 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5426284
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED two men in connection with the discharge of a firearm during a search operation at Rochestown Road, Co Cork last Thursday. 

The search of the premises resulted in the discovery of two improvised firearms and ammunition alongside and a number of petrol bombs. A number of other weapons including axes, cleavers, hatchets and pikes were also recovered.

Five arrests were made following the incident during which a shot was fired at gardaí.

Two men and a woman have since been released without charge.

Two other men have been charged in relation to the incident and are due to appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court at 7.30pm this evening, a garda spokesperson said.

Officers attached to the Cork City Detective Unit with the support of the Armed Support Unit conducted the search of a premises at Rochestown Road, Co Cork on Thursday, 29 April.

Sources told The Journal at the time that the shot was fired in the direction of gardaí. 

While attempting to gain entry to the premises a shot was discharged by the occupants of the premises. The scene was secured by the Armed Support Unit and no injuries were reported.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“There is an ongoing feud between gangs in the Mahon and Rochestown areas of Cork city. 

“Gardaí got information that there were weapons being readied for use in the feud. They went to the house to search for the guns but when they arrived to carry out a breach of the building a shot was fired at the gardaí.

“This was a very dangerous incident and the ASU were able to get in and detain everyone involved without firing a shot,” a source explained. 

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee and Niall O’Connor

About the author:

About the author
Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie