Two men charged after shot fired at gardaí during search operation in Cork City on Thursday

GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED two men in connection with the discharge of a firearm during a search operation at Rochestown Road, Co Cork last Thursday.

The search of the premises resulted in the discovery of two improvised firearms and ammunition alongside and a number of petrol bombs. A number of other weapons including axes, cleavers, hatchets and pikes were also recovered.

Five arrests were made following the incident during which a shot was fired at gardaí.

Two men and a woman have since been released without charge.

Two other men have been charged in relation to the incident and are due to appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court at 7.30pm this evening, a garda spokesperson said.

Officers attached to the Cork City Detective Unit with the support of the Armed Support Unit conducted the search of a premises at Rochestown Road, Co Cork on Thursday, 29 April.

Sources told The Journal at the time that the shot was fired in the direction of gardaí.

While attempting to gain entry to the premises a shot was discharged by the occupants of the premises. The scene was secured by the Armed Support Unit and no injuries were reported.

“There is an ongoing feud between gangs in the Mahon and Rochestown areas of Cork city.

“Gardaí got information that there were weapons being readied for use in the feud. They went to the house to search for the guns but when they arrived to carry out a breach of the building a shot was fired at the gardaí.

“This was a very dangerous incident and the ASU were able to get in and detain everyone involved without firing a shot,” a source explained.

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee and Niall O’Connor