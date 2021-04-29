#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 29 April 2021
Advertisement

Shot fired at gardaí during search operation in Cork city

The shot was fired on the Rochestown Road.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 29 Apr 2021, 8:07 PM
45 minutes ago 7,649 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5424392
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED five men after a shot was fired during a search operation in Cork this evening.

Officers attached to the Cork City Detective Unit with the support of the Regional Support Unit and the Armed Support Unit conducted a search of a premises at Rochestown Road, Co Cork.

Sources have told this publication that the shot was fired in the direction of gardaí. 

During the course of the search a shot was fired, not by a member of An Garda Síochána.

No injuries were reported.

A garda spokesman said: “Five people have been arrested in relation to this incident and are currently detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939, at a number of Garda stations in Cork City. This investigation is ongoing.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

With reporting by Niall O’Connor

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie