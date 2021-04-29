Shot fired at gardaí during search operation in Cork city

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED five men after a shot was fired during a search operation in Cork this evening.

Officers attached to the Cork City Detective Unit with the support of the Regional Support Unit and the Armed Support Unit conducted a search of a premises at Rochestown Road, Co Cork.

Sources have told this publication that the shot was fired in the direction of gardaí.

During the course of the search a shot was fired, not by a member of An Garda Síochána.

No injuries were reported.

A garda spokesman said: “Five people have been arrested in relation to this incident and are currently detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939, at a number of Garda stations in Cork City. This investigation is ongoing.”

With reporting by Niall O’Connor