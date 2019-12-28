This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí seize knives and €12,500 worth of cocaine in Dublin

Two people have been arrested in relation to the seizures.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 28 Dec 2019, 2:38 PM
1 hour ago 4,596 Views 5 Comments
Knife crime Source: Twitter/Gardaí

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested and drugs worth an estimated €12,500 were seized yesterday by gardaí.

At around 5.20pm, as part of Operation Pier, Gardaí from Pearse Street Garda Station conducted a search operation at a number of residences at Pearse Street, Dublin.

During the course of the search, suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €12,500 was seized (pending analysis) as well as suspected drug paraphernalia.

A number of knives and other items were also seized during the operation.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested and detained at Pearse Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Both men have since been released without charge.

Files are to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. Investigations are ongoing. 

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

