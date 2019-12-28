Gardaí seize knives and €12,500 worth of cocaine in Dublin

Source: Twitter/Gardaí

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested and drugs worth an estimated €12,500 were seized yesterday by gardaí.

At around 5.20pm, as part of Operation Pier, Gardaí from Pearse Street Garda Station conducted a search operation at a number of residences at Pearse Street, Dublin.

During the course of the search, suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €12,500 was seized (pending analysis) as well as suspected drug paraphernalia.

A number of knives and other items were also seized during the operation.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested and detained at Pearse Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Both men have since been released without charge.

Files are to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. Investigations are ongoing.