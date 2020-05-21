Three arrested, firearm, cash and €35,000 worth of suspected cocaine seized during searches

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested and a quantities of cash, cocaine and ammunition have been seized following the search of a car in Kilkenny and properties in Waterford.

Detective Units from the Kilkenny-Carlow and Waterford Divisions assisted by the Emergency Response Unit carried out the search of a car in the Slievrue area of Kilkenny yesterday.

During the search of the car a firearm and over 40 rounds of ammunition were discovered.

Three men, two aged in their 20s and one in his 30s, were arrested at the scene. They are currently detained at Thomastown and Waterford garda stations under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Follow up searches were then carried out a house in Waterford city and lead to the discovery and seizure of €33,000 in cash.

An additional search was carried out at a house in south Kilkenny where suspected cocaine worth €35,000 was seized.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.