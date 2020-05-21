This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 21 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three arrested, firearm, cash and €35,000 worth of suspected cocaine seized during searches

The searches were carried out in Kilkenny and Waterford yesterday.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 21 May 2020, 3:48 PM
1 hour ago 7,301 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5104737
Firearm seized during the searches.
Image: Garda Twitter
Firearm seized during the searches.
Firearm seized during the searches.
Image: Garda Twitter

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested and a quantities of cash, cocaine and ammunition have been seized following the search of a car in Kilkenny and properties in Waterford. 

Detective Units from the Kilkenny-Carlow and Waterford Divisions assisted by the Emergency Response Unit carried out the search of a car in the Slievrue area of Kilkenny yesterday. 

During the search of the car a firearm and over 40 rounds of ammunition were discovered.

Three men, two aged in their 20s and one in his 30s, were arrested at the scene. They are currently detained at Thomastown and Waterford garda stations under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Follow up searches were then carried out a house in Waterford city and lead to the discovery and seizure of €33,000 in cash.

An additional search was carried out at a house in south Kilkenny where suspected cocaine worth €35,000 was seized.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie