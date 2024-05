THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after Gardaí seized approximately €692,000 worth of drugs in north Dublin.

In a statement, the Gardaí said the seizure was made following a search of a home was carried out by personnel from the Coolock District Drugs Unit with assistance from the Garda dog unit.

Advertisement

During the course of this search approximately €400,000 of suspected cannabis, €230,000 cocaine, €60,000 valium and €2,000 MDMA was recovered, alongside approximately €57,000 in cash.

All drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.

A garda spokesperson said that two men, one aged in his 30s and the other in his 60s and a woman aged in her 60s, have been arrested in connection with the seizure.

“All three are detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Garda Stations in the DMR North. Investigations are ongoing.”