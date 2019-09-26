This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 26 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fears that rural areas will lack resources after 'out of the blue' garda shake-up

An Garda Síochana reduced its garda divisions and its regions as part of a restructuring model.

By Adam Daly Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 11:32 AM
8 minutes ago 360 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4825521
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE GARDA REPRESENTATIVE ASSOCIATION (GRA) has said it has “no confidence” in the Government’s commitment to policing reform, claiming it was not consulted about the location of new divisional HQs.

An Garda Síochana announced yesterday it had reduced its garda divisions from 28 to 19 and reducing its regions from six to four as part of a restructuring model.

“To hear the location of seven downgraded HQs announced out of the blue, is a disgraceful way to approach this hugely sensitive issue,” said GRA President Jim Mulligan.

“Garda management and the Government appear to be completely oblivious to the entitlement of gardaí and the communities we police to have been consulted.

And there has been no regard whatsoever for workers who found out through the media that they could soon have a new workplace 100 miles or more away from home. Yet again, gardaí are treated as second-class workers.

The GRA said it is concerned that places further away from HQs will be underresourced – particularly isolated rural areas.

According to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, the operating model will see larger divisions with more resources.

“It will deliver increased garda visibility in communities, as well as more localised services.”

Harris said that superintendents will be empowered to make decisions on how policing is best delivered within their divisions.

The shake-up will also see 1,500 more gardaí hired by 2021, including 800 to perform new roles within the force, as well as the recruitment of 1,265 garda staff.

The divisional changes are also expected to reduce the administrative burden on uniformed gardaí by creating ‘business services’ units, which will tackle more bureaucratic aspects of policing such as paperwork and financing.

However, the GRA says that feedback it’s received from the divisions where the operational model is being piloted shows administration actually increased because gardaí were “bringing timesheets and other documents from one station to another in garda cars due to the inadequacy of IT infrastructure”.

The feedback also shows the plan for managing investigations is failing with frontline gardaí still investigating crimes because detective units are under-staffed.

Mulligan says the GRA will continue to support the Policing for the Future reform plan but that yesterday’s announcement shows “garda management and the Government do not share that commitment and we fear we will end up with a half-developed, half-implemented plan that serves no-one’s interest.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie