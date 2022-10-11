Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 11 October 2022
Garda suspended over investigation into claim he hired a man to sexually assault a colleague

The investigation is centred around a garda in the west of the country.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 11 Oct 2022, 10:27 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
A GARDA IS under suspension as his colleagues investigate a complaint that he allegedly tried to hire a man to sexually assault a female colleague.

Sources have told The Journal that the investigation involves a garda in the west of the country.

It is understood that the officer is suspected of contacting a man online, possibly on the Darkweb, asking him to carry out an assault on the woman.

This man allegedly agreed to carry out the wishes of the person who messaged him – it apparently came to light when the man, understood to be in Scotland, began arranging to travel to Ireland. 

Sources have said that part of the investigation is looking at whether the garda may have posed as someone else in the online interactions. 

The garda is currently suspended as the investigation takes place – but no charges have been laid against the guard.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that the investigation is underway.

“An Garda Síochána does not comment on the detail of ongoing criminal investigations,” a statement read. 

“An Garda Síochána is investigating a complaint against a Garda member based in the west of Ireland for alleged harassment and endangerment and related offences. The investigation began last year. The Garda member is currently suspended,” the spokesperson said. 

Figures in July 2022 showed that there were 110 gardaí suspended from the force in the first six months of the year. Seventeen were suspended under the heading ‘sexual offences’. 

