#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 21°C Thursday 7 July 2022
Advertisement

110 gardaí on suspension including 17 for 'sexual offences'

Twenty three gardaí have been suspended so far this year.

By Gordon Deegan Thursday 7 Jul 2022, 5:38 PM
7 minutes ago 437 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5810825
Image: Sam Boal via Rolling News
Image: Sam Boal via Rolling News

ONE HUNDRED AND ten gardaí are currently suspended from the force with 17 on suspension under the heading of ‘sexual offences’.

That is according to new figures provided by Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee who revealed that 23 gardaí have been suspended to date this year.

If the rate of suspensions for 2022 continues for the second half of the year, it will be a record amount of gardaí suspended in one year.

Last year, Minister McEntee confirmed that there were 38 gardaí suspended and this followed 31 suspended in 2020.

The figures show one garda suspended in 2014 remains on suspension – eight years on – with two suspended in 2016 also continuing to serve their suspensions.

In a written Dáil response to Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin, Minister McEntee wrote: “Every effort is made to bring disciplinary enquiries to a conclusion in the shortest timeframe. However, the complexities of some cases and legal proceedings may lead to delays in concluding the matter.”

Minister McEntee said that Garda authorities have told her that “disciplinary procedure leading to suspension is a serious matter”.

Along with sexual offences, the other chief reason for the suspension of gardaí was theft or forgery at 17 suspensions.

A further 16 were suspended for allegedly perverting the course of justice; with 13 suspended for discreditable conduct.

A further 10 were suspended under the heading of ‘drugs/misuse of drugs’ and 10 suspended under the heading of ‘domestic violence’.

Nine are currently suspended for ‘assault causing harm’, with six suspended for the misuse of accessing the Garda Info system.

Eight gardaí were suspended for allegedly driving under the influence with two suspended for the misuse of Garda resources; one for neglect of duty and one for ‘corrupt/improper practice’.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Speaking on the numbers suspended under the heading of domestic violence and sexual complaints at a Policing Authority last week, Assistant Commissioner Patrick Clavin said while the numbers are small, it has a “disproportionately detrimental impact on confidence and reputation”.

In a separate written Dáil response to Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan, Minister McEntee confirmed that there are 199 members of the force on sick leave due to an injury sustained while on-duty.

Minister McEntee said that “injury on duty records are not solely related to injuries arising from attacks on Garda members”.

She said that to ensure that they can safely and effectively carry out their statutory and common-law duties, Gardaí are trained in arrest and restraint techniques and they are provided with personal protective equipment that include ballistic stab vest, asp baton, incapacitant spray and rigid handcuffs.

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie