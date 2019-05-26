Tributes paid to off-duty garda after 'tragic' death off Wexford Coast

Sad news today, thinking of all in Waterford Garda Station on the tragic death Of Garda Dave Hearne who died while diving off the Wexford coast while searching for a fisher man, Dave a father of four, and based in the Roads Policing Unit Waterford.

Ar Dheis De Go Raibh a Anaim. pic.twitter.com/H7QwAfHpMD — Graham Ball (@grahamball17) May 25, 2019 Source: Graham Ball /Twitter

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to the off-duty garda who died after getting into difficulty while diving off the Wexford Coast.

David Hearne, who was a former member of the Garda Water Unit, died after getting into difficulty around midday yesterday.

Ceann Comhairle, Séan Ó Fearghaíl TD, who is Chair of the Bravery Awards Council, described Hearne’s death as “tragic”.

“In his selfless service to others, Garda Hearne followed in the footsteps of his father, Declan, who was a bravery award recipient in 1958. My thoughts and prayers are with Garda Hearne’s wife, children and wider family at this time,” Ó Fearghaíl said.

Hearne, who was also involved in his local diving club, had been awarded a certificate of bravery in 2016 for his involvement in a rescue operation in the Colligan river in Waterford. These awards are given to people who have saved a human life in a situation involving personal risk to them.

Today Waterford Gardaí lost Garda Dave Hearne as a result of a diving accident off Wexford. A highly qualified & decorated Garda he received many bravery awards for saving lives from drowning over the years. Our deepest sympathies to his wife, 4 children and family.

R.I.P. Dave pic.twitter.com/5pb7ygZo3E — IPA Waterford ‘Viking Region’ 26 (@ipa_waterford) May 25, 2019 Source: IPA Waterford ‘Viking Region’ 26 /Twitter

Around midday yesterday, the Coast Guard was alerted to a report of a diver in difficulty off Hook Head. Hearne was recovered from the water in a critical condition and was airlifted to Waterford University Hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after.

It was initially reported that Hearne was participating in a search for a missing local fisherman but sources have since said the reports were incorrect.