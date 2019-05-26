This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tributes paid to off-duty garda after 'tragic' death off Wexford Coast

Ceann Comhairle Séan Ó Fearghaíl paid tribute to Garda David Hearne.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 26 May 2019, 11:52 AM
1 hour ago 5,903 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4653570

 

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to the off-duty garda who died after getting into difficulty while diving off the Wexford Coast. 

David Hearne, who was a former member of the Garda Water Unit, died after getting into difficulty around midday yesterday.

Ceann Comhairle, Séan Ó Fearghaíl TD, who is Chair of the Bravery Awards Council, described Hearne’s death as “tragic”. 

“In his selfless service to others, Garda Hearne followed in the footsteps of his father, Declan, who was a bravery award recipient in 1958. My thoughts and prayers are with Garda Hearne’s wife, children and wider family at this time,” Ó Fearghaíl said. 

Hearne, who was also involved in his local diving club, had been awarded a certificate of bravery in 2016 for his involvement in a rescue operation in the Colligan river in Waterford. These awards are given to people who have saved a human life in a situation involving personal risk to them.

Around midday yesterday, the Coast Guard was alerted to a report of a diver in difficulty off Hook Head. Hearne was recovered from the water in a critical condition and was airlifted to Waterford University Hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after.

It was initially reported that Hearne was participating in a search for a missing local fisherman but sources have since said the reports were incorrect. 

