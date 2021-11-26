#Open journalism No news is bad news

Witness appeal after alleged attack following incident on Grafton Street

By Zuzia Whelan Friday 26 Nov 2021, 12:35 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARDAÍ IN PEARSE Street are appealing for witnesses following an incident at a business premises on Grafton Street in Dublin on Thursday, 18th November 2021.

The incident occurred at approximately 4pm when a man, who was not wearing a face covering inside the store, became abusive to staff working there.

The man left this premises shortly after but returned approximately ten minutes later, where again, he became abusive to staff.

When the man left for the final time, it is believed he headed in the direction of College Green. Gardaí wish to speak to a member of the public who is alleged to have been attacked by this man when he exited the premises.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Grafton Street area between 3.55pm and 4.25pm on Thursday 18th November 2021 and who may have witnessed this incident, to come forward to them.

Gardaí can be contacted at Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

