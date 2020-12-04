#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 4 December 2020
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Cork crash which left five teens injured

The incident took place in Youghal last night.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 4 Dec 2020, 10:30 PM
Image: PA
GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to a crash in Cork last night in which five teenagers were injured.

The single-vehicle collision took place in Monearmore in Youghal yesterday at approximately 9.20pm. 

A 17-year-old boy suffered serious injuries during the incident and was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated. 

Two males and two females in their late teens were also taken to CUH to be treated for their injuries. 

The road was closed for a short time last night to allow an examination from Forensic Collision Investigators. The road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 9pm and 9.30pm yesterday who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who may have camera footage to get in touch.

They should contact gardaí in Youghal on 024 92200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Orla Dwyer
