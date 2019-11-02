Gardaí apologise for tweeting out speeding meme just hours after fatal collision

GARDAÍ HAVE APOLOGISED after being criticised for tweeting a meme about cycling and speeding just hours after a cyclist was killed in a collision yesterday.

The collision occurred at 8.30am on the South Circular Road in Dublin and involved a lorry and a male cyclist, who was fatally injured. The lorry driver was not injured in the incident.

A group of people held a vigil for the cyclist yesterday evening.

Shortly after 7pm yesterday, An Garda Síochána sent a tweet out warning of the dangers of speeding, with a meme attached to it.

The meme, an image of a police officer, read: “Driver: ‘What am I supposed to do with this speeding ticket?’ … Officer: ‘Keep it, when you collect four of them, you get a bicycle’.”

The tweet received dozens of responses from members of the public criticising the fact that it was posted just hours after the fatal collision.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie today, gardaí confirmed that the tweet has now been removed.

“The intended purpose of the post was to highlight the danger of speeding and that drivers who consistently speed will lose their licence,” gardaí said.

Related Read Vigil held for cyclist killed in morning collision with cement mixer in Dublin

“In hindsight, the timing of the tweet in question was regrettable. An Garda Síochána apologises for any offence caused,” they said.

Gardaí have issued appeals over the fatal collision yesterday.

The matter is being fully investigated and anyone with information is being asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.