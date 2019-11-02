This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí apologise for tweeting out speeding meme just hours after fatal collision

A male cyclist was killed in a collision on the South Circular Road in Dublin yesterday morning.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 2 Nov 2019, 1:14 PM
GARDAÍ HAVE APOLOGISED after being criticised for tweeting a meme about cycling and speeding just hours after a cyclist was killed in a collision yesterday. 

The collision occurred at 8.30am on the South Circular Road in Dublin and involved a lorry and a male cyclist, who was fatally injured. The lorry driver was not injured in the incident.

A group of people held a vigil for the cyclist yesterday evening. 

Shortly after 7pm yesterday, An Garda Síochána sent a tweet out warning of the dangers of speeding, with a meme attached to it. 

The meme, an image of a police officer, read: “Driver: ‘What am I supposed to do with this speeding ticket?’ … Officer: ‘Keep it, when you collect four of them, you get a bicycle’.” 

The tweet received dozens of responses from members of the public criticising the fact that it was posted just hours after the fatal collision. 

In a statement to TheJournal.ie today, gardaí confirmed that the tweet has now been removed. 

“The intended purpose of the post was to highlight the danger of speeding and that drivers who consistently speed will lose their licence,” gardaí said. 

“In hindsight, the timing of the tweet in question was regrettable. An Garda Síochána apologises for any offence caused,” they said. 

Gardaí have issued appeals over the fatal collision yesterday. 

The matter is being fully investigated and anyone with information is being asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Hayley Halpin

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

