# Ballyhean
Gardaí appeal for information after cyclist in his 70s seriously injured in road traffic collision
The incident happened at around midday yesterday on the N84 in Ballyhean, Co Mayo.
GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information following a serious road traffic collision between a car and a cyclist in his 70s in Co Mayo.

The cyclist, a man in his 70s, was later taken to Mayo University Hospital to receive treatment for injuries which have been described as “serious”.

No other injuries were reported.

A technical examination of the scene was completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

They’re particularly interested in anyone who may have observed a lone cyclist on the surrounding roads in the Ballyhean area between 11.30am and 2.15pm yesterday.

Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this footage available.

Gardaí can be contacted at Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
