Gardaí appeal for witnesses to armed robbery involving ‘long-bladed weapon’ in Co Kildare

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following an armed robbery at a retail premises in Co Kildare this morning.

At around 6.35am, a man entered the premises in Derrinturn, Co Kildare, and demanded money from the till.

The man was armed with a long-bladed weapon and a firearm.

A sum of cash was taken but no one was injured during the robbery.

He is described as tall with a stocky build.

He was wearing dark or black tracksuit bottoms, a dark grey tracksuit sweater, black runners and a khaki green balaclava.

He was also carrying a black shoulder bag with white pattern.

Investigating gardaí in Lexlip Garda Station are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the area of the Derrinturn Main Street between 6.15am and 6.45am this morning and who may have mobile phone or dash cam footage, is asked to make this available.

Gardaí can be contacted at Leixlip Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.