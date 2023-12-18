Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 18 December 2023 Dublin: 11°C
It happened around 6.35am this morning in Derrinturn, Co Kildare Alamy Stock Photo
Derrinturn

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to armed robbery involving ‘long-bladed weapon’ in Co Kildare

The man was armed with a long-bladed weapon and a firearm.
0
3.4k
49 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following an armed robbery at a retail premises in Co Kildare this morning.

At around 6.35am, a man entered the premises in Derrinturn, Co Kildare, and demanded money from the till.

The man was armed with a long-bladed weapon and a firearm.

A sum of cash was taken but no one was injured during the robbery.

He is described as tall with a stocky build.

He was wearing dark or black tracksuit bottoms, a dark grey tracksuit sweater, black runners and a khaki green balaclava.

He was also carrying a black shoulder bag with white pattern.

Investigating gardaí in Lexlip Garda Station are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the area of the Derrinturn Main Street between 6.15am and 6.45am this morning and who may have mobile phone or dash cam footage, is asked to make this available.

Gardaí can be contacted at Leixlip Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     