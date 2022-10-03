Have you seen Mary? Gardaí appeal for help in locating 39-year-old from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 39-year-old Mary Beatty.

She was last seen in the Ballymun area of Dublin 9 on Sunday, 2 October and was last seen at 1pm on that afternoon.

Advertisement

Mary Beatty is described as being 5’5” in height with a slight build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí and Mary’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Mary’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station 01 666 4400 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.