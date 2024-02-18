Advertisement
A pedestrian was struck by a car near Heuston Train Station (file image) Alamy Stock Photo

Gardaí appeal for information after Dublin hit-and-run leaves man with serious injuries

The incident happened in the early hours on St. John’s Road West, Dublin 8.
39 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man was left with serious injuries following a hit-and-run collision in Dublin.

The incident happened this morning at around 4am on St. John’s Road West, Dublin 8.

A pedestrian was struck by a car near Heuston Train Station and the motorist failed to remain at the scene.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken by ambulance to St. James’s Hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

The scene is currently under examination and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any relevant information to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Those with camera footage, including dash cam footage, of the location at the time are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station at 01 6669700, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

