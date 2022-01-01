#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí appeal for information on burglary and criminal damage incident on Molesworth Street

The incident occurred at around 5.20pm yesterday evening.

By Jane Moore Saturday 1 Jan 2022, 5:35 PM
Garda Forensic officers at the scene of a fire which happened last night.
GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal for information after a burglary and criminal damage incident occurred at a Masonic Lodge in Dublin yesterday evening.

The incident occurred at the property on Molesworth Street, Dublin 2 at around 5.20pm. Upon arrival, gardaí discovered the building on fire.

In a statement to The Journal yesterday, a spokesperson for Dublin City Council said: “Three fire appliances, a turntable ladder, district officer and ambulance were dispatched to the scene.”

“Firefighters using Breathing Apparatus fought the fire containing the fire damage to one room. The fire was extinguished shortly after 1800,” the spokesperson said.

A man in his 30s was injured during the incident and was brought to St James’s Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to any members of the public who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

They are also appealing to any road users who were in these areas at this time and who may have dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Jane Moore
