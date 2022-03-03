Appeal for witnesses after woman and child injured in serious crash in Dublin last week

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision that occurred in Dublin last week.

At around 7.05pm, gardaí attended the scene of a collision involving a car and two pedestrians on the Merrion Road in Ballsbridge on Friday 25 February.

Advertisement

A woman, aged in her 40s, was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment for serious injuries following the collision. At this time, she remains in a stable condition.

A young girl was taken to Crumlin’s Children Hospital where she received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was on the Merrion Road, in particular near the Merrion Gates, on 25 February between 6.50pm and 7.10pm and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Investigations are ongoing.