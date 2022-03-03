#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 3 March 2022
Advertisement

Appeal for witnesses after woman and child injured in serious crash in Dublin last week

The collision occurred at around 7.05pm on the Merrion Road in Ballsbridge on Friday 25 February.

By Jane Moore Thursday 3 Mar 2022, 12:36 PM
45 minutes ago 3,469 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5699836
File photo of a garda.
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan
File photo of a garda.
File photo of a garda.
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision that occurred in Dublin last week.

At around 7.05pm, gardaí attended the scene of a collision involving a car and two pedestrians on the Merrion Road in Ballsbridge on Friday 25 February.

A woman, aged in her 40s, was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment for serious injuries following the collision. At this time, she remains in a stable condition.

A young girl was taken to Crumlin’s Children Hospital where she received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was on the Merrion Road, in particular near the Merrion Gates, on 25 February between 6.50pm and 7.10pm and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Investigations are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie