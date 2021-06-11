Gardaí seek help finding man, 59, missing for three days

A 59-YEAR-OLD man has been missing from the north-west of the country for three days.

Gary Dalton, from Annagry, Co Donegal, was last seen in Sligo town on 8 June.

Gardaí in Sligo are seeking the public’s help in tracing his whereabouts.

He is described as being approximately 5’8” with short grey hair and of thin build.

He was last seen wearing green body warmer, faded blue trousers and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo gardaí on 071- 9157000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.