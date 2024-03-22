Four arrested after armed gardaí intercept car on M50 following reported kidnapping in Belfast

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been arrested and a firearm has been seized in Dublin after gardaí received a report of a kidnapping in Belfast from the PSNI.

Following the PSNI report of a kidnapping yesterday, gardaí enacted a “managed-containment operation” in Dublin last night.

A car was intercepted on the M50 at Junction 4, Ballymun, shortly before 10pm by armed Garda units.

Four men who were in the car were arrested at the scene for alleged offences under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

A firearm, subject to technical and ballistic examination, was also recovered from the vehicle.

All four are currently detained at Garda Stations in the Dublin Region.

A fifth man who was in the car, and had been reported missing from Belfast, was found safe and well.

A garda spokesperson said the force will continue to liaise closely with the PSNI.

The garda spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing.

They noted that no additional information is available at this time, but that further updates will follow.