Gardaí seize cocaine worth €1.4 million in Drogheda

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.4 million in Drogheda, Co Louth.

As part of an intelligence-led operation under Operation Stratus, at around 12.35pm today local gardaí from Drogheda Garda Station intercepted a vehicle at the Donore Road Industrial Estate.

Following a search of this vehicle, packages containing white powder which is believed to be cocaine (subject to analysis) was recovered.

In total, 20kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.4 million has been recovered.

A man in his thirties was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.