Gardaí appeal for help as they continue Lixnaw murder-suicide investigation

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID that they are continuing their probe into the shooting of three people in County Kerry but still believe no one else was involved.

In a statement released this afternoon investigators appealed to the public for help as they investigate the incident.

As revealed by The Journal yesterday no “red flags” have been discovered which may explain the circumstances that led to Maurice O’Sullivan shooting dead his partner Eileen and her son Jamie at their home near Lixnaw.

The bodies of Eileen O’Sullivan (56) and her 24-year-old son Jamie were found inside their home in Ballyreehan, close of the village of Lixnaw.

Eileen’s partner Maurice O’Sullivan (63) was found outside at the rear boundary of the house. All three had sustained gunshot wounds and a legally-held firearm was found in close proximity to the body of Maurice O’Sullivan.

It’s suspected the older man shot and killed his partner and her son before turning the gun on himself.

The bodies of Eileen and Jamie were found in separate bedrooms in the house. Maurice O’Sullivan’s body was located in a difficult-to-access area to the rear of the property; local firefighters were called in to recover his remains.

Sources have told The Journal that the investigation has not found any evidence of major financial problems and there was no note left at the scene.

In a statement the gardaí said today that they are keeping an open mind but do not believe anyone else was involved.

“Gardaí in Listowel are continuing with the criminal investigation into a fatal firearms incident at a domestic residence at Kilfeighney, Lixnaw, North County Kerry on Tuesday evening.

“The post mortem into the remains of Eileen O’Sullivan, 56 years, Jamie O’Sullivan, 24 year and Maurice O’Sullivan, 63 years have concluded and the results of which will not be released for operational reasons. The technical examination of the crime scene has now concluded.

“An Garda Síochána is keeping an open mind on all the events leading to the tragic deaths of the O’Sullivan family. It remains the cases that at this time An Garda Síochána is not looking for any other person in relation to this investigation. No motive has yet been established in this case,” the statement said.

The gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have any information leading up to the shootings to contact investigating Gardaí at Listowel Garda Station 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Number 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

They said a Family Liaison Officer was continuing to offer support to the families of the deceased.

Need help? Support is available:

Aware – 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)

Samaritans – 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie

Pieta House – 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)

Teen-Line Ireland – 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 18)

Childline – 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)