#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 19 June 2022
Advertisement

Gardaí cordon off area of Drumshanbo following death of a man in his 50s

Gardaí responded to an incident in the early hours after reports that a man had collapsed.

By Diarmuid Pepper Sunday 19 Jun 2022, 2:30 PM
1 hour ago 12,897 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5794565
The scene remains preserved at this time and enquiries are ongoing.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
The scene remains preserved at this time and enquiries are ongoing.
The scene remains preserved at this time and enquiries are ongoing.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE SEALED off an area of Drumshanbo following the death of a man in his 50s.

Officers responded to an incident in the early hours of this morning after reports that a man had collapsed.

The man was pronounced dead a short time later and a post-mortem examination is expected to take place later today.

The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of any investigation.

The scene remains preserved at this time and gardaí say enquiries are ongoing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuid@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie