Gardaí cordon off area of Drumshanbo following death of a man in his 50s

GARDAÍ HAVE SEALED off an area of Drumshanbo following the death of a man in his 50s.

Officers responded to an incident in the early hours of this morning after reports that a man had collapsed.

The man was pronounced dead a short time later and a post-mortem examination is expected to take place later today.

The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of any investigation.

The scene remains preserved at this time and gardaí say enquiries are ongoing.