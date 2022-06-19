Gardaí cordon off area of Drumshanbo following death of a man in his 50s

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
GARDAÍ HAVE SEALED off an area of Drumshanbo following the death of a man in his 50s.
Officers responded to an incident in the early hours of this morning after reports that a man had collapsed.
The man was pronounced dead a short time later and a post-mortem examination is expected to take place later today.
The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of any investigation.
The scene remains preserved at this time and gardaí say enquiries are ongoing.
