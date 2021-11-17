AK47 firearm and ammo seized by Gardaí in Cavan

Gardaí say the seizure of a firearm in the Border region today should deal a “significant blow” to dissident activities.

As part of an investigation into dissident republican activity, gardaí seized the AK47 following a search in the Tullyhaw area of Co Cavan.

A quantity of ammunition was discovered alongside the rifle by gardaí attached to the Special Detective Unit, which deals primarily in State security.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Speaking today, Chief Superintendent Justin Kelly said it should be viewed as a notable result in its operations against dissident groups.

“The removal of this firearm from circulation should be considered a significant blow to the operational activities of dissident republicans in the border region.”