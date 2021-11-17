#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 17 November 2021
Advertisement

AK47 firearm and ammo seized by Gardaí in Cavan

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

By Eoghan Dalton Wednesday 17 Nov 2021, 7:45 PM
1 hour ago 8,478 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5604712
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

Gardaí say the seizure of a firearm in the Border region today should deal a “significant blow” to dissident activities.

As part of an investigation into dissident republican activity, gardaí seized the AK47 following a search in the Tullyhaw area of Co Cavan.

A quantity of ammunition was discovered alongside the rifle by gardaí attached to the Special Detective Unit, which deals primarily in State security. 

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing. 

Speaking today, Chief Superintendent Justin Kelly said it should be viewed as a notable result in its operations against dissident groups.

“The removal of this firearm from circulation should be considered a significant blow to the operational activities of dissident republicans in the border region.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie