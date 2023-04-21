Advertisement

# Bower Beach
Gardaí following 'definite lines of enquiry' after discovery of a man's body in Balbriggan
The man’s body was found on Bower Beach in Balbriggan yesterday.
3.1k
0
41 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE FOLLOWING “definite lines of enquiry” after a man’s body was found in Co Dublin yesterday.

The man’s body was discovered on Bower Beach in Balbriggan and gardaí say they are “investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery”.

A spokesperson added that gardaí are “making efforts to contact the family members of the deceased”.

The spokesperson added that gardaí are “aware of certain images of the deceased male on the beach being circulated on social media messaging apps”.

Gardaí are appealing to the public not to share these images.

“The circulation of such images is not only disrespectful to the family of the deceased but is also unhelpful to the investigation,” said the garda spokesperson.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
