Dublin: 1 °C Saturday 16 November, 2019
Gardaí release three men who had been re-arrested over gangland style shooting in Dublin

The shooting occurred in Lucan on 4 September.

By Sean Murray Saturday 16 Nov 2019, 9:17 AM
A burnt-out vehicle near the scene of the shooting in Lucan.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
A burnt-out vehicle near the scene of the shooting in Lucan.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THREE MEN WHO were re-arrested this week over a gangland-style shooting incident in Dublin have been released without charge.

The three men, two in their 20s and one in his 30s, were detained over a shooting at Griffeen Glen Park in Lucan on 4 September, when a man in his 40s was shot a number of times while in his car.

The victim survived the incident, and was rushed to hospital.

The suspects fled the scene in one vehicle, which was found burnt out at nearby Elm Way, before transferring to a second vehicle, which was also found set alight elsewhere.

The three men were re-arrested over the incident yesterday.

They were released late last night and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí said investigations remain ongoing at this time.

