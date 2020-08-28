This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 28 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cabinet agrees gardaí entering homes to shut down house parties would be an 'extreme measure'

Government has u-turned on the idea of sending officers into peoples’ homes to break up gatherings.

By Christina Finn Friday 28 Aug 2020, 9:05 PM
39 minutes ago 4,247 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5189585
The justice minister said they had to consider just how far we are prepared to go with enforcement laws the would allow for gardaí to enter into peoples' homes.
Image: LEAH FARRELL; RollingNews.ie
The justice minister said they had to consider just how far we are prepared to go with enforcement laws the would allow for gardaí to enter into peoples' homes.
The justice minister said they had to consider just how far we are prepared to go with enforcement laws the would allow for gardaí to enter into peoples' homes.
Image: LEAH FARRELL; RollingNews.ie

JUSTICE MINISTER HELEN McEntee has said that Cabinet felt that allowing gardaí enter the private home of someone to shut down a house party would be an “extreme measure”.

In what is being described as a u-turn by government, the Cabinet decided against including new enforcement powers into proposed legislation that will seek to shut down pubs that break public health guidelines. 

Earlier this month, the government flagged that it wanted gardaí to be given powers to interrupt and prevent house parties.

“We do need immediate sanctions where there’s a clear breach of the public health measures because that clearly has a ripple effect across the wider community,” Taoiseach Micheál Martin said at the time.

It is understood that the issue around how to tackle house parties was subject to a lengthy discussion among ministers.

The constitutional rights of people and their homes was raised around the Cabinet table, and some ministers felt that the penal provision went too far.

Speaking to reporters this evening about why the government backtracked on the idea of sending officers into peoples’ homes to break up gatherings, the justice minister said concerns had been raised by the gardaí and the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) about house parties and social gatherings.

“We looked at a number of options over the last week and a half and what we’ve decided today… is that a statutory instrument would be implemented, around the number of people which can gather in a home, it wouldn’t be a penal provision. 

“I think we have to look at how far do we go here, particularly when we’re talking about somebody’s home. It was found that this would be perhaps an extreme measure, particularly around entering somebody’s home,” she said.

“We really want to work with people here and we’ve seen throughout all of this that people have complied in the vast majority of instances… So this is why we agreed and came to the decision that we did today,” said McEntee.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that while there has been a lot of talk about international travel and workplace clusters, over 90% of  clusters have occurred in private homes, not just house parties, but smaller gatherings too, he said.

“That’s why we’re asking people to limit to six, the number of people who you invite into your home at any given time. That is now going to be underpinned by regulation, so it will be underpinned by law, but it won’t be a criminal offence. You won’t be prosecuted but it will be a civil matter,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He said this is no different than some of the other regulations that were underpinned by law such as the distance you could travel outside your home a number of months ago.

“This really isn’t about us charging into peoples homes… this is really about asking people to stick with us. We know that over 90% of cases and cluster infections are happening in private homes, and the only way we can stop that is by people limiting the number of people that they invite into their home.

“No more than six people at any one time. No more than three households, that is really what we are asking people to do because that’s what will stop the virus spreading from person to person, and allow us to resume reopening our economy,” said Varadkar.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties, the Labour Party and Sinn Féin had all voiced their opposition to proposals to grant gardaí the new powers.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie