Gardaí in Clare appeal for missing 29-year-old man

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an appeal for a man in his late 20s who has been missing from his home in Co Clare.

Zuhair Chowdhury (29) was last seen in the North Clare area on 17 December 2019.

He is described as being 5’8 in height, of slight build, with dark hair and brown eyes. It is not known what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone who may have seen Zuhair or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda Station at 065-707 2180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station