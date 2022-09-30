Gardaí investigating after car drives through gates of Sinn Féin TD's home

A GARDA INVESTIGATION has been launched after a car was driven through the gates of the home of Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny in Co Leitrim.

Gardaí said they attended a “road traffic collision” in Aughavas at around 2am yesterday.

A man in his 40s was taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Leitrim Live reports a vehicle drove through the closed gates of the property, narrowly missing the house.

Kenny told Leitrim Live that his wife was alone in the house at the time of the incident.

He said it was “extremely traumatic and distressful” for her and their family.

“I would like to thank gardaí and ambulance services who arrived quickly on the scene to deal with the incident and the driver of the vehicle,” he said.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.